Tulsa Zoo to continue early open time so guests can stay cool in summertime heat

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Zoo will continue to open an hour earlier this summer to help guests stay cool.

On July 1, the zoo returned to a 5 p.m. closing time, which means buildings and attractions will close at 4:30 p.m. to allow time for guests to exit zoo grounds by 5 p.m.

All guests, including members, are required to reserve advance tickets online at tulsazoo.org/tickets, with 2 p.m. being the final guest entry timeslot.

The Oklahoma City also implemented the early hour opening last month so guests can beat the heat.

