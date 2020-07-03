Tulsa Zoo to continue early open time so guests can stay cool in summertime heat

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Zoo will continue to open an hour earlier this summer to help guests stay cool.

On July 1, the zoo returned to a 5 p.m. closing time, which means buildings and attractions will close at 4:30 p.m. to allow time for guests to exit zoo grounds by 5 p.m.

Related Content Oklahoma City Zoo to open an hour early this summer so guests can beat the heat

All guests, including members, are required to reserve advance tickets online at tulsazoo.org/tickets, with 2 p.m. being the final guest entry timeslot.

The Oklahoma City also implemented the early hour opening last month so guests can beat the heat.

Latest stories: