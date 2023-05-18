LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers along a busy turnpike are being rerouted following a fiery crash on Thursday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a crash in the westbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike, near mile marker 146.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found two school buses on fire.

Initial reports indicate the school buses were being transported along the Turner Turnpike when the crash occurred.

It appears as though one bus rear-ended the other, which caused both to burst into flames.

Fortunately, no children were on board.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the scene after troopers closed the westbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike.

Traffic was backed up for at least a mile as drivers were diverted.