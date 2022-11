UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers near the Oklahoma City metro might need to find an alternate route following a crash.

On Thursday morning, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced that westbound I-44/ Turner Turnpike was narrowed to one lane due to a crash.

The turnpike is narrowed between Hogback Rd. near Luther and I-35.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays in the area.