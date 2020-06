Update: All lanes of Turner Turnpike are open again.

Original Story

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An accident on Interstate 44 has resulted in Turner Turnpike being temporarily shut down at State Highway 102.

The section of Turner Turnpike between mile markers 156 and 157 was closed at 9:03 p.m.

“State Highway 102 will also be shut down over the turnpike,” an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release states.