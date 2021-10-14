Turner Turnpike’s eastbound lanes closed from I-35 north and south following several crashes

Police say the victim, identified as Thomas Arrington of Alaska, had arrived in Massachusetts earlier on Friday morning for vacation. (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Turner Turnpike’s eastbound lanes are closed down from Interstate 35 northbound and southbound because of several crashes that caused injuries.

The turnpike’s east lanes were closed at 6:35 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The crashes occurred around the 142 mile marker.

One crash was on Interstate 44 and North Hiwassee Road. It involved three cars and a semi-truck. A person involved in the crash was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center and is listed as stable.

The crash caused 20 gallons of fuel to leak onto the pavement.

Two other crashes occurred near that location, including one involving at least one semi-truck.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided when it becomes available.