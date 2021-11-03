UPDATE: All Turner Turnpike lanes reopened in Lincoln County after fireworks trailer catches fire

UPDATE (5:55 p.m.): All lanes of Turner Turnpike are open again in Lincoln County after they were closed because a fireworks trailer caught on fire at Mile Marker 177.5.

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): Turner Turnpike’s inside westbound lane is now open. All eastbound lanes are open as well.

UPDATE: Turner Turnpike’s eastbound lanes are open again, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

NOTE: This article was updated after new information came in that the vehicle on fire is a fireworks trailer.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Turner Turnpike’s east and westbound lanes are both closed near Stroud in Lincoln County.

The lanes were closed near Mile Marker 177.5 at 3:54 p.m. after a semi-truck caught on fire, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

  • image of crash closing both sides of the Turner Turnpike
    Crash closes both sides of the Turner Turnpike near Stroud.
  • image of crash on turner turnpike
  • image of cars backed up on Turner Turnpike after crash

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority posted a video on Twitter of the fire, specifying that a fireworks trailer was burning.

Traffic is being diverted westbound at Stroud.

Chopper 4 is heading to the scene.

Watch the above live video for Chopper 4’s footage from the scene.

