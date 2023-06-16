OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The battle over expanding toll roads in Oklahoma is in the spotlight again.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) responded to the State Supreme decision about the bonds that would pay for construction of a new proposed new turnpike.

A few weeks ago, the court ruled in favor of OTA saying the agency didn’t violate the Open Meetings Act thus overturning a ruling against the agency by a lower court.

The Turnpike Authority is still waiting for the court to validate the bonds the agency requested to pay for the new roadways.

The OTA clarified its position with the high court on how they handled those bonds.

Oklahomans for Responsible Transportation responded saying the filing makes it clear the OTA doesn’t respect the deliberative processes of the State Supreme Court, the legislature, or the Bureau of Reclamation.