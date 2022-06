OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma City traveling along a popular turnpike should expect minor delays on Monday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority say the left lane of westbound John Kilpatrick Turnpike will be closed at Pennsylvania Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.

Crews will be making repairs to lights in the area.

Drivers should expect minor delays and should be cautious to workers and equipment on the roadway.