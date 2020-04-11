Update: 2 missing Tuttle girls found

Addie Alexander and Ava Deaton

Update: Both nine-year-old Ava Deaton and three-year-old Addie Alexander have been found and are safe, Tuttle police official said.

Original Story

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Tuttle police are searching for two young girls who are believed to have been abducted by a noncustodial parent.

Ava Deaton, 9, and Addie Alexander, 3, went missing within the past 24 hours, according to a Tuttle Police Department official.

The grandmother of the children – who is their custodial guardian – reported them missing Saturday morning.

Both children are believed to be with their mother, who is not their custodial parent. The woman is believed to be driving a white Chevy Uplander minivan.

If you have any information about Ava’s and Addie’s whereabouts, please contact Tuttle police by dialing (405) 381-4467.

