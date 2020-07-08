Live Now
Tuttle Public Schools puts athletic camps on hold after student tests positive for COVID-19

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local school district has put its summer athletic camps on hold after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials with Tuttle Public Schools learned that a high school student tested positive for COVID-19.

District leaders say the student was participating in a ‘Summer Pride’s workout group #1,’ which consisted of non-football players in the 9th through the 12th grade and some 9th grade football players.

After contacting the Grady County Health Department, officials say students who were in ‘workout group #1’ are required to be tested for COVID-19. They will need to show a negative result before returning to school activities.

While this is the only confirmed case of COVID-19 the district knows about, they say they will be watching the situation closely.

“We will be putting Summer Pride and any other camps on hold until we gather more information,” a message from the district read.

Last week, Tuttle Superintendent Keith Sinor announced that a person who attended Tuttle’s graduation ceremony on June 19 tested positive for COVID-19.

