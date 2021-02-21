Twin Lakes Fire Department catches fire

CRESCENT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Twin Lakes Fire Department is a total loss after a fire Sunday night.

Officials say the assistant fire chief went to go check on something at the station when he noticed the fire. They say the cause may be an ATV that recently had mechanical work.

“He heroically tried to get some of the their trucks out of here but unfortunately was unable to do so,” Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow said.

The assistant chief was taken to the hospital as a precaution for overexertion. He is expected to be okay. No one else was inside the station.