Twin Lakes Fire Department catches fire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRESCENT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Twin Lakes Fire Department is a total loss after a fire Sunday night.

Officials say the assistant fire chief went to go check on something at the station when he noticed the fire. They say the cause may be an ATV that recently had mechanical work.

“He heroically tried to get some of the their trucks out of here but unfortunately was unable to do so,” Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow said.

The assistant chief was taken to the hospital as a precaution for overexertion. He is expected to be okay. No one else was inside the station. 

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter