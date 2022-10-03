TWIN LAKES, Okla. (KFOR) – The Twin Lakes Fire Department opened its new fire station Sunday, a year after it burned to the ground.

The department held a special ceremony and ribbon cutting ceremony outside the new fire station in Logan County.

The new building cost more than $430,000 and much of the equipment inside was donated from fellow fire stations and the community.

Twin Lakes Fire Chief Mike Gilliam said it was a special day because of what the department means to the entire community.



“The night of the fire, I heard someone say, ‘Well, that’s the end of Twin Lakes,’” said Gilliam. “That’s how much this fire department means to the people of Twin Lakes.”

Gilliam said the department was a part of Easter, Christmas, and Halloween celebrations throughout the small community for years, so not having the station active was devastating for everyone.

“We do all of those events for the community,” said Gilliam.

Shortly after the station opened Sunday, the team was called out to help aid the Cashion Fire Department on a call, allowing the Twin Lakes Fire Department to get back to saving lives and its community under its new roof.