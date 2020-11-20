Twisted Words? Oklahoma Senator says he hasn’t done an about-face on the issue of security briefings for Joe Biden

OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Lankford is pushing back on reports that he’s done an about-face on comments he made to KRMG radio last week.

That is when he said Joe Biden should be receiving intelligence briefings and if those briefings didn’t start taking place by last Friday, he would “Step in.”

Then over the weekend, while being interviewed on a conservative cable network, the interviewer asked him why he was in such a hurry to get Biden those briefings.

He answered, “So, I’m not in a hurry, necessarily to get Joe Biden these briefings. It’s been interesting to see how the media, the national media, not this network, but others, have twisted this term ‘Step In.”

Lankford now says that comment on Saturday, about not being ‘in a hurry’ set off a firestorm of criticism from folks saying he had backtracked on his interview with KRMG radio.

“Then I’ve had folks that have now back to me you’ve flip flopped you switched over, because you’ve now told Newsmax you aren’t in a hurry. Which is ridiculous, that was just a simple statement that I made when they said “why are you in a hurry” and I said, “this is not…I’m not in a hurry”…it’s that there is a deadline that GSA had that was last Friday and so we’ve got to start dealing with GSA.” Lankford said in a Facebook Live.

The GSA is the Government Service’s Administration.

He now says that when he told the radio station he was going to ‘step in’ he wasn’t refering to whether or not Biden was getting briefings, instead he says he was simply talking about contacting the GSA to ask about the agency’s plans for the transition of power.

But as a point of clarity, for those of you who did not hear the radio interview, Senator Lankford was specifically talking about whether or not Biden would receive the security briefings.

“There’s nothing wrong with Vice President Biden getting the briefings to be able to prepare himself and so that he can be ready. The president is already getting those. There’s nothing wrong with the former Vice President getting those. Kamala Harris is on the Intelligence Committee. She has all of the clearances that she needs to be able to do that,” said Lankford. “..if that’s occurring by Friday, I will step in as well and be able to push and say this needs to occur.”

What is not in dispute is that Senator Lankford believes the security briefings should be taking place for both President Trump and Joe Biden.

He says that will ensure the protection of our national security.