OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You may have not hit the jackpot, but officials with the Oklahoma Lottery say two Oklahomans are a little richer.

The Oklahoma Lottery announced that two Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 were sold in Oklahoma.

The first ticket was sold at Shans Kwik Korner in Lexington. The second was sold at an OnCue Express in Oklahoma City.

Visit the lottery’s website to check your tickets!