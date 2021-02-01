Two adults, two children killed in suspected murder/suicide

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Sand Springs say they are still investigating a deadly murder-suicide that involved an entire Oklahoma family.

Around 2:33 p.m. on Jan. 30, officers with the Sand Springs Police Department were called to a home in the 600 block of W. Sunset Ln. following a report of multiple injured victims.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the bodies of two adults and two children.

Detectives identified the victims as a 41-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man, a 4-year-old girl, and a 2-year-old girl.

Investigators say they have completed their initial crime scene investigation and believe this is a murder/suicide event.

At this point, no other details are being released.

