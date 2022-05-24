OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Visitors to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will soon be able to see a couple of new faces.

Two male African painted dogs recently arrived at the Oklahoma City Zoo from ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida.

The painted dogs, Guy and Remy, are almost 4-years-old and were moved as part of a breeding recommendation for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

With their arrival, the zoo will be home to two African painted dog packs.

“Our teams and fans have a special connection to African painted dogs so it’s exciting to see this younger pack grow,” said Tyler Boyd, OKC Zoo’s curator of carnivores. “OKC Zoo has been caring for painted dogs for the last fifty years and we are committed to protecting the future of this predator species through a successful breeding program. We look forward to this pack having its own pups in the future and welcoming a new generation of painted dogs.”

African painted dogs have been deemed endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Right now, there are approximately 5,000 left in the wild who face threats of habitat loss, increased conflict with humans and diseases.