OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two major airlines have announced extended seasonal service to Florida from Oklahoma City.

According to Will Rogers World Airport, Southwest and American Airlines are extending their service to provide nonstop flights to two major cities in Florida.

“We’ve been targeting more non-stop service to Florida from OKC, and these additional non-stops to Orlando and Miami provide the service our market is looking for,” said Jeff Mulder, Director of Dept. of Airports. “There are also numerous connections from Orlando and Miami to destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America for our OKC travelers.”

Southwest will start daily nonstop service to Orlando on October 9 through March 6, 2024. The airline is providing flights for customers to take a step back from winter weather and take advantage of early booking for 2024 trips.

In July, American Airlines announced the addition of daily nonstop service to Miami from December 20 though April 3, 2024. Officials say the addition gives customers the opportunity to experience all Miami has to offer.

For more information, visit southwest.com and www.aa.com.