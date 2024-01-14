OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two wrecks on the Turner Turnpike force road closures.



Eastbound I-44/Turner Turnpike is narrowed to one lane between SH-48/SH-66 near Bristow and SH-33 near Kellyville (mm 211) due to a crash at mm 202.

Additionally, westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike is closed at Chandler due to a separate crash.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, slow down and use caution in the area as conditions are rapidly changing due to the winter storm moving through Oklahoma.