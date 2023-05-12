EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested after numerous injuries were discovered on her 1-year-old son during a welfare check.

According to court records, police were called to an apartment complex at E Ayers St. and Blackwelder Ave. on the evening of May 2 after an apartment manager called for a possible welfare check.

The manager told the responding officer she saw 26-year-old Christopher Day pick up the child by the arm and hand him over to 29-year-old Mekayla Brock during an apartment inspection, prompting her call to authorities.

When the officer arrived at the apartment, the toddler was found with several bruises on his head as well as cuts on his head and under his right eye. More bruises were found under his clothes.

The child was taken to the hospital, where doctors found three healing fractures on his ribs, healing fractures on both shoulders, and injuries inside his mouth.

Mekayla Brock. Christopher Day. Images courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Brock was arrested for Child Neglect and Day was arrested for Child Abuse by Injury.

Both sit in the Oklahoma County jail with bonds set at $100,000.

As it happens, Brock already had an open case with DHS in Logan County that case workers planned to close out later in the week. Although this incident occurred in Oklahoma County, Logan County DHS will investigate under its already-open file.