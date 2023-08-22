OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says two people have been arrested after a 60-year-old man died in April from a brain injury received in a 2022 beating.

In late October of 2022, investigators were called to follow-up on an assault which left one person hospitalized.

Police learned the victim, 60-year-old Gregory Lewis, was involved in a domestic-related altercation the night of October 20. Lewis left his residence on foot after being severely beaten.

Lewis was found the following day and transported to an area hospital. It was discovered Lewis had suffered a brain injury; however, he would later be released from the hospital.

Lewis died at his home on April 24, 2023.

On August 11, 2023, The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide connected to injuries Lewis received from the physical assault.

Djuana Hopkins, 59, and Kenneth Banks, 40, were interviewed and arrested on complaints of Second-Degree Murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.