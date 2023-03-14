OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two people were taken into custody after allegedly trying to help smuggle contraband into a local correctional facility.

On March 12, deputies with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office spotted a man dressed in all black clothing coming from the open fields around the Dick Connor Correctional Facility.

They saw him get into a gray Hyundai Santa Fe, so they initiated a traffic stop.

Investigators learned that a ‘prison drop’ had just occurred after a K9 unit was able to recover a package from the field.

“Prison Drops are usually coordinated from inside the prison with a predetermined location arranged by the dropping of a ‘map pin’ which inmates can later locate through the use of contraband phones hidden within their cells,” the Osage County Sheriff’s Office posted.

Authorities arrested Justin Haulcomb and Ignacio Lopez on complaints of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and conspiracy to commit a felony.