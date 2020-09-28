Two arrested after allegedly ‘wreaking havoc’ on drivers in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two men who have been ‘wreaking havoc’ in downtown Tulsa have been taken into custody.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, Tulsa officers were in the 200 block of S. Cincinnati Ave. when they spotted two bikers on non-street legal motocross bikes.

The night before, officers had attempted to stop the bikers but they took off at a high rate of speed.

Investigators say both were riding recklessly by popping wheelies and driving into oncoming traffic, which caused vehicles to swerve out of the way.

“This is the same pair of bikers that have been wreaking havoc in downtown on the weekends for over a month now,” a post by the Tulsa Police Department read.

Officers attempted to pull over the bikers, but they refused to stop and drove into oncoming traffic. A police helicopter followed the bikers for approximately 30 minutes.

“During that time, Police 1 reported that they were driving into oncoming traffic, running red lights, cutting through yards, and even driving on a sidewalk almost hitting two pedestrians,” the post read.

Eventually, officers caught up to the pair and arrested 18-year-old Tyrese Huey and 19-year-old Cade Diorio.

They were arrested on complaints of eluding, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

