OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two people have been taken into custody after a body was found in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 27, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a homeless camp near N. Western Ave. and the John Kilpatrick Service Rd.

A caller reported that a person was found dead at the camp.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person dead from injuries consistent with a homicide.

Investigators ultimately arrested 20-year-old James Guillory and 18-year-old Sierra McCoy-Griffen on complaints of first-degree murder.

So far, the victim’s identity has not been released.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.