LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Luther are releasing body camera footage from a traffic stop that ended with two people in custody.

It all started on Feb. 26 when officers with the Luther Police Department attempted to pull over a truck.

However, the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase.

After going 100 miles per hour, the suspects headed off road and led officers into thick brush.

That’s when the suspects jumped out of the truck and took off running into the trees.

Officers eventually found one suspect hiding in a tree.

“You do anything stupid when you get down here, you’re gonna get bit,” a Luther officer is heard telling the suspect.

Authorities arrested Shaimon Bruzewski and Colton Caldwell on multiple charges.