LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Department says a couple has been arrested after an argument over the dishes sent a child to the hospital.

Deputies were called to St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City on May 12 for a possible child abuse case that occurred in Logan County.

According to the report, the child got into an argument over the dishes with her mother’s boyfriend, Randy Laffoon the day before.

The child told deputies that Laffoon ‘wrapped his arms around her upper body and threw her on the ground in the kitchen,’ causing her to hit her head on a nearby washing machine lid.

She said Laffoon then sat on her, causing her to be unable to breathe.

Her mother, Natasha Gibson just stood and watched as he did so, according to the report.

Later in the quarrel, Laffoon allegedly grabbed the girl’s hair and forced her to walk outside to a trailer on the property. The child told investigators he would drag her if she lost her footing.

“During the incident, [the victim] states that she observed Natasha standing off to the side watching and never intervened or tried to stop the altercation,” the report reads.

Deputies at the hospital recorded bruising on the child’s left arm, left elbow and the back of her neck, as well as a scratch on her nose.

Randy Laffoon was arrested on a complaint of Child Abuse by Injury and Natasha Gibson was arrested on a complaint of Enabling Child Abuse by Injury.

Both sit in the Logan County Jail.