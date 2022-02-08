OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators have arrested two people in Oklahoma City following a child pornography case.

In November of 2021, Oklahoma City detectives received a tip about possible child pornography.

Following a thorough investigation, authorities arrested two people on Feb. 7 in the 1100 block of S.E. 44th St.

David Holden, Credit: Oklahoma County Detention Center

Police arrested 42-year-old David Clinton Holden on two counts of forcible oral sodomy, two counts of production of child pornography, and two counts of aggravated possession of child pornography.

Traci Valair Credit: Oklahoma County Detention Center

Authorities also arrested 43-year-old Traci Brianna Valair on one count of lewd acts with a child.