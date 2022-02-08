OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators have arrested two people in Oklahoma City following a child pornography case.
In November of 2021, Oklahoma City detectives received a tip about possible child pornography.
Following a thorough investigation, authorities arrested two people on Feb. 7 in the 1100 block of S.E. 44th St.
Police arrested 42-year-old David Clinton Holden on two counts of forcible oral sodomy, two counts of production of child pornography, and two counts of aggravated possession of child pornography.
Authorities also arrested 43-year-old Traci Brianna Valair on one count of lewd acts with a child.