Two arrested after child predator undercover investigation

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Canadian County say they have arrested two people following an undercover investigation.

Deputies with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office received information that 39-year-old Krishna Skanes sent an inappropriate photograph to a middle school child and asked the victim for a photo in return.

Deputies used their undercover account to speak with Skanes.

Skanes was arrested on Dec. 14 on complaints of soliciting sex with a minor by use of technology.

Krishna Skanes

In another case, deputies used the social media account and pretended to be a 14-year-old female. Officials say 38-year-old Jay Benson sent various photos of his genitals to what he believed was a minor female.

Officials say Benson sent five sexually explicit photographs to the undercover investigator.

Benson explained various sexual fantasies he wanted to experience with the minor female, including showering together. After the conversation got sexually explicit, Benson would bring up how much trouble he could get into talking to a minor this way.

Benson was arrested in a stolen truck when he went to a fast food restaurant to meet the girl. When he was arrested, deputies found a condoms and a knife in Benson’s possession.

Benson was arrested on complaints of lewd acts with a child under 16, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and larceny of a license plate.

Jay Benson

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue vigorously pursuing child predators as long as they’re out there,” said Sheriff Chris West.