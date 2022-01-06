Two arrested after early morning chase in stolen vehicle through south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A routine traffic stop turned into a chase involving multiple divisions and Air 1 through southwest Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

“As it turns out, this vehicle was stolen,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police.

The truck was reported stolen back on Jan. 1, but the situation began over something else…

“This was in reference to a disturbance between a repo employee and a vehicle,” Quirk said.

Following that call, police attempted to pull over a pickup at the intersection of SW 29th and Meridian. The driver refused to stop.

Inside were two people – driver, Brandon Atchley and passenger, Rachel Quinn.

“The speeds were very slow during this pursuit. At some point, the ground pursuit was even cancelled. Air 1 was able to monitor the vehicle the entire time,” Quirk said.

Brandon Atchley

The chase only going as fast as 35 mph.

Police chose to use stop sticks in an attempt to stop the truck.

The chase lasted an hour, with the suspects able to make it to SE 15th and South High before the truck came to a stop.

“The driver and passenger refused to get out. Officers stood out for over 45 minute giving commands to the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle. They just simply refused to,” Quirk said.

Police eventually deployed gas into the truck- forcing the driver and passengers out.

“Two people. A driver and passenger arrested,” Quirk said.

Both Atchley and Quinn were arrested and are facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and alluding officers.