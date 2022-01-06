Two arrested after early morning chase in stolen vehicle through south Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A routine traffic stop turned into a chase involving multiple divisions and Air 1 through southwest Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

“As it turns out, this vehicle was stolen,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police.

The truck was reported stolen back on Jan. 1, but the situation began over something else…

“This was in reference to a disturbance between a repo employee and a vehicle,” Quirk said.

Following that call, police attempted to pull over a pickup at the intersection of SW 29th and Meridian. The driver refused to stop.

Inside were two people – driver, Brandon Atchley and passenger, Rachel Quinn.

“The speeds were very slow during this pursuit. At some point, the ground pursuit was even cancelled. Air 1 was able to monitor the vehicle the entire time,” Quirk said.

Photo goes with story
Brandon Atchley

The chase only going as fast as 35 mph.

Police chose to use stop sticks in an attempt to stop the truck.

The chase lasted an hour, with the suspects able to make it to SE 15th and South High before the truck came to a stop.

“The driver and passenger refused to get out. Officers stood out for over 45 minute giving commands to the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle. They just simply refused to,” Quirk said.

Police eventually deployed gas into the truck- forcing the driver and passengers out.

“Two people. A driver and passenger arrested,” Quirk said.

Both Atchley and Quinn were arrested and are facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and alluding officers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter