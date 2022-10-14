TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two people were taken into custody following a big drug bust in Tulsa County.

Earlier this week, the Department of Homeland Security, Broken Arrow Police Department, Tulsa Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office teamed up with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office for an investigation.

Officials say they searched a vehicle and a home where they found nearly half a pound of fentanyl, 60 grams of heroine, $7,000 in cash, and two guns.

Authorities say one of those guns turned out to be stolen.

Police arrested 19-year-old Alonso Kitzhi Alarcon-Riveria and 23-year-old Alexander Osuna on several drug and weapons charges.