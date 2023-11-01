OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people have been arrested after a man overdosed at an Oklahoma City hotel on October 8.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a dead male at a Holiday Inn located on N. Robinson Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Upon arrival, officials say officers found the body of William Klein. It appeared that Klein had died from a drug overdose.

According to OKCPD, investigators were able to identify two people who, they say, were involved in Klein’s overdosing. 23-year-olds Abby Johnson and Auston Gooch were arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of felony murder.