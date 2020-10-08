Two arrested after man’s body found in burning car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people have been taken into custody after a man’s body was found inside a burning car in Oklahoma City.

On Oct. 4, officers were called to a reported car on fire in the 1000 block of S.W. 104th St.

Once the fire was extinguished, officials discovered a body inside the vehicle.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 42-year-old Richard Pierce. Investigators noted that Pierce sustained injuries consistent with a homicide before the fire was started.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Johnathon Erickson and 27-year-old Kristina Franz on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Kristina Franz

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

