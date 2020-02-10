Breaking News
Two arrested after traffic stop in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a traffic stop led to the arrest of two people in Oklahoma County.

Earlier this month, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a pickup truck with a tag that belonged to another vehicle.

The deputy stopped the truck and noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Investigators say the driver, 22-year-old Christian Cox, admitted to smoking earlier in the day and was driving without a license. Cox was taken into custody after he allegedly failed a field sobriety test.

He was arrested on complaints of driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a revoked license, and improper license plate.

The passenger in the truck, 33-year-old Stacy Smith, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants in connection to drug charges.

