Two arrested as illegal marijuana growing operation shut down in Oklahoma

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say they have shut down another illegal marijuana growing operation in the Sooner State.

For months, OBN has been targeting illegal marijuana growing operations across Oklahoma.

Earlier this week, agents teamed up with the Love County Sheriff’s Office and Carter County Sheriff’s Department to visit a marijuana growing operation in Marietta.

Officials say the organization was operating without a license, so it was shut down.

As a result, two people were arrested and are facing multiple charges.