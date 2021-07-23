Two arrested as illegal marijuana growing operation shut down in Oklahoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
OBN marijuana growing operation

Credit: OBN

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say they have shut down another illegal marijuana growing operation in the Sooner State.

For months, OBN has been targeting illegal marijuana growing operations across Oklahoma.

Earlier this week, agents teamed up with the Love County Sheriff’s Office and Carter County Sheriff’s Department to visit a marijuana growing operation in Marietta.

Officials say the organization was operating without a license, so it was shut down.

As a result, two people were arrested and are facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report