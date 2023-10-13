OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed the arrest of two individuals following the 60th homicide in the metro for 2023.

Police officials identified the victim in Friday’s deadly shooting on the city’s northwest side as Norris Wilson.

Authorities say, officers were called to the scene near NW 82nd and Western around 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Norris Wilson deceased inside a home.

According to OKCPD, Dale Williams and Karrington Lewis have been taken into custody on first degree murder complaints.

Dale Williams, Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center

Karrington Lewis, Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center

No further information has been released.

Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.