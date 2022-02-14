LEXINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Cleveland County say they are investigating a deadly shooting.

On Feb. 12, dispatchers in Cleveland County received a 911 call about a shooting in the 18000 block of 180th St. in Lexington.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 46-year-old Rayburn M. Phillips with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics rushed Phillips to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities ultimately arrested 48-year-old April V. Phillips and 35-year-old Katherine Henderson on complaints related to the shooting.

April Phillips and Katherine Henderson

At this point, the case is still under investigation.