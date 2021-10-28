Two arrested following fatal shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

The scene of a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say two people have been arrested following a fatal shooting on the city’s northwest side Wednesday afternoon.

Oklahoma City police were anonymously called to Northwest 10th and Indiana at around 2 p.m. where they found 43-year-old Darnell Jones dead from gunshot wounds.

Through the investigative process on scene, officers were able to determine what car the suspects fled in.

Oklahoma City Police coordinated with Oklahoma Highway Patrol who made a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle on I-40 in western Oklahoma.

Simon Tiscareno and Aquarius Easter were both arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and accessory to murder and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

  • SIMON TISCARENO mugshot
    Simon Tiscareno
  • AQUARUIS EASTER mugshot
    Aquarius Easter
Courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center

Currently, this is still an open investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.

