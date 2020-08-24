Two arrested following murder at northeast Oklahoma City gas station

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person has died and another was injured in a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

People who live nearby say it is a pretty busy area.

“It’s usually busy and then especially at night time, it’s even a lot busier,” said Michael Todd. “It seems like on the weekly basis for the last five weeks that there’s been a shooting or killing up here.”

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to a gas station near N.E. 23rd and Lottie after dispatchers received 911 calls about gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they realized a man and a woman had been shot.

“After 11:30 tonight, officers responded to shots fired near the area of 23rd and Lottie. The original call stated there were two victims on the ground,” said Lt. Charles Schamel, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “It happened right outside the store, and what you can see on the door is where the victim had actually fallen into the store.”

The male victim passed away from his injuries, but investigators say the female victim is expected to recover.

Authorities say they have arrested 22-year-old Cori Gay and 42-year-old Marlon Craft on murder charges.

Todd says he is now worried this is happening so close to home.

“It makes me very scared to come up here at nighttime at a certain time. I have to go way out of the way to go to another store,” he said.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

