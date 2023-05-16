SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two people have been arrested after they were allegedly caught looting a property hit by a tornado.

On April 25, an officer with the Shawnee Police Department spotted two people walking on the east side of Optimus Park in a wooded area.

According to the police report, the pair were pulling a wagon full of what appeared to be Romex wire.

Since the area had recently been hit by a tornado, the officer stopped them.

According to the report, the suspected told the officer that the Roex was taken out of a breaker panel that was in a pile of debris.

“[David Teater] also informed me that a vehicle drove by, and the driver of the vehicle said that they could take the copper,” the report states.

However, officers were able to get in contact with the homeowner, who said they did not have permission to take anything from the home.

She told police that several other items in their possession were taken from her home.

David Teater and Kelly Watson were both arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary and concealing stolen property.