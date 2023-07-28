LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla (KFOR) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation four months ago in March. On Wednesday, they arrested two people, Lisa Zumstein and Madeline Zumstein, both from Wellston, Oklahoma.

“We made contact with the homeowners one time, and then over the next couple of months, we attempted to make contact and posted notifications on our doors and also also sending them certified mail, which was never answered,” said SGT. Aaron Bennett , from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Last week, the Sheriffs Office went to the house and saw 6 animal carcasses. Wednesday, they removed 72 animals from the property and arrested Lisa and Madeline Zumstein

“Right now, each of them have just been charged with one felony count of animal neglect, cruelty,” said Bennett.

To help the animals, they were transported to Blaze’s Tribune Equine Rescue which helps with law enforcement cruelty cases to get rescued animals vet care and start the process of getting back to health.

“We have mares that have foals on their side that they’re underweight and not not able to sufficiently support that foal and themselves,” said Natalee Cross, Founder and President Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue.

Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

The rescue says this is one of the bigger cases they’ve seen.

“This consisted of 29 horses, 23 cows and 19 goats and sheep total,” said Cross.

Natalee says the cattle are in bad shape, and a lot of the animals are underweight or could have parasites.

Courtesy: KFOR

“We got some that’s got some dental issues, we got some with some nasal discharge and we have some that’s showing some lameness issues,” said Cross.

She says with all the medical bills for the animals is around $10,000 right now.

“So as a nonprofit, we rely heavily on donations and support from the community in order to help kind of keep these horses getting the care that they need and rehabilitated,” said Cross.

Cross says she hopes a message is heard in a case like this.

“From here on out, we should we should be more focused on what we’re what we’re providing to our animals and making sure that they’re getting the care that they need,” said Cross.

The Sheriffs Office says while Lisa and Madeline Zumstein are charged with one felony county of animal neglect cruelty, there could be more charges in the future.