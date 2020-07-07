Two arrested for deadly shooting near Edmond McDonald’s

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant back in June.

Zsa Zsa Hill and Anthony Nelson are now behind bars in connection with the death of 23-year-old Brooklyn Hampton that happened back on June 17.

Brooklyn Hampton

When police got to the scene that night, they found Hampton lying next to a vehicle.

According to the police report, officers noted that Hampton had been shot several times in the upper torso and possibly her head.

She died the next day at the hospital.

Oklahoma City police arrested Anthony Nelson on July 6 on several complaints, including a murder charge related to Hampton’s death.

He was also arrested on other charges related to a shooting that happened in Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon near N.W. 122nd and MacArthur.

In that case, the suspect, now identified as Nelson, entered a home and shot the 19-year-old victim in the chest.

The victim is now in critical condition.

Edmond police tell KFOR they expect to make more arrests related to Hampton’s murder.

