Two arrested for kidnapping after 14-year-old girl found in sleeper cab of semi at Oklahoma truck stop

SAYRE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man and woman were arrested for kidnapping after a 14-year-old girl was found in the sleeper cab of a semi at a truck stop in western Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, Beckham County deputies used Facebook messages to locate a possible suspect in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl from Beckham County late Monday night.

The Beckham County Sheriff’s Office says information resulted in an out-of-state trucking company being contacted by detectives for the GPS location on the man’s truck.

“That information, along with other information deputies had developed which firmly identified the man as a suspect, ended up giving us an exact location on the vehicle. The company told us they were pinging the truck at the Flying J Truck Stop south of Sayre,” said Sheriff Derek Manning. “We rushed out there, located the vehicle, pulled the suspect and an adult female out of the truck, and found the little girl hiding in the sleeper cab.”

Manning said the girl appeared to be unhurt.

The two adults, whose names have not yet been released, are currently being held on complaints of kidnapping. Manning said they are believed to be from out of state. The male suspect, has a lengthy record, including a history of sexual assaults, said officials.

“This is the best possible outcome on this case,” Manning said. “I can’t say enough about the quick work our detectives and deputies did on this investigation. This had the potential to be an extremely bad situation, but some solid, fast detective work and a good field response made all the difference.”