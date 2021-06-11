Two arrested for man’s murder near downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two people have been taken into custody after a man was found dead near downtown Oklahoma City.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, police were called to check the welfare of a man in the 1300 block of W. Reno Ave.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found a man on the sidewalk. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released many details about the case, but say the victim had injuries consistent with a homicide.

Now, authorities say two people have been arrested in the case.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Alyssa Ledford and 29-year-old Austin Bishop on a complaint of first-degree murder.