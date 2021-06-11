Two arrested for man’s murder near downtown Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two people have been taken into custody after a man was found dead near downtown Oklahoma City.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, police were called to check the welfare of a man in the 1300 block of W. Reno Ave.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found a man on the sidewalk. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released many details about the case, but say the victim had injuries consistent with a homicide.

Now, authorities say two people have been arrested in the case.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Alyssa Ledford and 29-year-old Austin Bishop on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Alyssa Ledford and Austin Bishiop

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report