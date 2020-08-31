Two arrested for murder at Tulsa homeless camp

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people have been taken into custody following a deadly shooting in Tulsa.

Around 9 p.m. on Aug. 29, Tulsa police officers were called to a reported shooting at a homeless camp, located near 500 N. Sheridan.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

While interviewing witnesses, detectives found Jason Arce in the area and he fit the description of one of the suspects.

Authorities also arrested Andres Martinez nearby.

Arce and Martinez were arrested on complaints of first-degree murder.

