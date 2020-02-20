Two arrested in connection to Buffalo Wild Wings robbery

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond say they have arrested two people in connection to a robbery of a popular restaurant earlier this month.

Earlier this month, investigators with the Edmond Police Department began looking into a robbery at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Officials say the assistant manager told investigators that he was counting money at the end of a shift when a masked man came in and demanded money from the safe.

“The man had a paper bag on his left hand, which he was pointing at him,” Emily Ward, with the Edmond Police Department, told KFOR “Which made him believe there was a gun.”

The manager told police that he felt the gun’s “muzzle on the back of his head” while he was putting money in the bag.

In all, the suspect got away with $4,500 in cash.

Now, investigators say they have made a couple of arrests in the case.

Officials with the Edmond Police Department say they interviewed two employees about the robbery and learned that their stories were inconsistent. After detectives obtained a search warrant, the employees ended up confessing in separate interviews.

Authorities arrested Calton Scott on complaints of conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Taren Sartor was arrested on complaints of conspiracy to commit a felony, embezzlement and falsely reporting a crime.