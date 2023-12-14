OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in August.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to the area of SW 25th and Broadway on Thursday, August 10, regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Maria Bunner who appeared to be shot. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say 38-year-old Jason Faw and 36-year-old Amber Killer were arrested on Wednesday, December 13, in connection to the shooting.

Jason Faw. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Dept. Amber Killer. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Dept.

They are both facing First Degree Murder charges, according to police.