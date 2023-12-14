OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in August.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to the area of SW 25th and Broadway on Thursday, August 10, regarding a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Maria Bunner who appeared to be shot. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Officials say 38-year-old Jason Faw and 36-year-old Amber Killer were arrested on Wednesday, December 13, in connection to the shooting.
They are both facing First Degree Murder charges, according to police.