Two arrested in connection to man’s murder, Oklahoma City police say

Trevynn Conley (left) and Clarence Wright (right)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were arrested in connection to a man’s murder, Oklahoma City police say.

On Saturday, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the 7-Eleven at 6809 S. May.

When police arrived, they found 41-year-old Josh Stewart in the parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Through the investigation, two suspects were identified and arrested.

Oklahoma City police say Trevynn Conley, 20, and Clarence Wright, 21, were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of murder.

If you have any more information, call the Homicide Tip Hotline at (405) 297-1200.