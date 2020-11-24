Two arrested in connection to man’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested two people after a man’s body was found outside of a local hospital complex.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 7, officers were called to the St. Anthony’s Healthplex, located in the 3400 block of S. Douglas Blvd., after someone reported a body in front of the building.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 43-year-old Dustin Voss.

Investigators say Voss’ body had trauma consistent with signs of a homicide.

Now, authorities say two people have been arrested in connection to the crime.

Officials say Ronni Asbury and Jeremiah Kirkpatrick have been arrested on complaints of second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

