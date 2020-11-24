Two arrested in connection to man’s murder

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested two people after a man’s body was found outside of a local hospital complex.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 7, officers were called to the St. Anthony’s Healthplex, located in the 3400 block of S. Douglas Blvd., after someone reported a body in front of the building.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 43-year-old Dustin Voss.

Investigators say Voss’ body had trauma consistent with signs of a homicide.

Now, authorities say two people have been arrested in connection to the crime.

Officials say Ronni Asbury and Jeremiah Kirkpatrick have been arrested on complaints of second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter