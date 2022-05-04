GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says two men have been arrested in connection to the investigation of a Roland man’s shooting death.

Officials say Randall McClendon, 52, and Homer ‘Shane’ Trout, 46, were arrested by OSBI agents on May 3, 2022, on charges related to the murder of Phillip Clifton, 54.

Randall McClendon

Homer ‘Shane’ Trout Courtesy: Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation

A homeowner discovered Clifton’s body in the Washita River on April 22, 2022, and contacted the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office – who then contacted the OSBI to assist in the investigation.

At the scene, investigators found a man’s body wrapped in plastic, a blanket and fencing. The unidentified body had gunshot wounds.

On April 25, 2022, the victim was identified as 54-year-old Phillip Clifton, who had been reported missing from Roland, Okla., on April 4, 2022.

He was last seen by his girlfriend leaving Roland in a Dodge pickup.

That same pickup was found on fire in Oklahoma City on April 7, 2022 at 4:37 a.m.

The investigation led to Trout, whom Clifton knew and had been staying with in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Now, authorities say Trout is accused of shooting Clifton at Trout’s residence in the 6900 block of Kliener Ave. in Wheatland on April 4, 2022.

According to the OSBI, Trout asked McClendon to help dispose of Clifton’s body on April 6, 2022. McClendon then drove Clifton’s body to Lindsay and rolled him into the river.

Trout is facing the following charges:

Second Degree Murder

Felon Possession of a Firearm

Desecration of a Human Corpse

Conspiracy

Pattern of Criminal Offense

McClendon is facing the following charges:

Desecration of a Human Corpse

Accessory to a Felony

Conspiracy

Pattern of Criminal Offense

Both are currently in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Agents believe others were involved in the burning of Clifton’s pickup and coverup of his murder.

If you have any information, please contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.