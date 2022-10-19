OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another traffic stop turned into a drug bust for authorities Monday in northeast Oklahoma City where police found multiple pounds of marijuana, a gun and thousands of dollars.

Both 31-year-old Hau Nguyen and 20-year-old Erika Aguirre Hernandez are now sitting in the Oklahoma County Jail after a traffic stop Monday night near NE 122nd Street and I-35.

Hau Le Nguyen, Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center Erika Aguirre Hernandez, Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

“There was every indication that they were transporting drugs illegally,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

As officers talked with the two people inside the car, Knight said there was a strong smell of marijuana inside.

Both suspects were taken into custody and a search found 22 pounds of marijuana, a 9mm pistol with over 30 rounds of ammo, and around $3,500.

“Good find,” Knight said. “Any time we can get illegal drugs off the streets, it’s not going to end up on playgrounds or in your neighborhood or affecting your family or your kids.”

Not to mention it was found in what Knight said is a popular spot for drugs running through the Sooner State.

“Any time you have a corridor like that, whether it’s I-40 going coast to coast or I-35 going from the southern border to the northern border, that’s going to be a popular transport corridor for drugs and the illegal drug trade,” Knight said.

Both suspects were booked on multiple charges including possession and transport with intent to distribute drugs.