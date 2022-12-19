OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says two people have been arrested after a nearly two hour standoff following a robbery and assault at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

According to the OKCPD, officers responded to a call of a person who was robbed and assaulted at gunpoint by two people at a store on NW 23rd St. just before 4 p.m. Dec. 18.

The victim had several items stolen, including his vehicle.

Investigators were able to find the address of the suspects through information they gave to employees at the store.

OKCPD says officers went to the address on NW 16th St. and found the victim’s vehicle.

After a nearly 2-hour standoff, the suspects – 21-year-old Ethan Redbird and 20-year-old Emily Moreno – surrendered.

Ethan Redbird Emily Moreno Oklahoma County Detention Center

Officials say items that had been stolen from the victim were recovered from inside the house.

Redbird has a previous guilty conviction and deferred sentence for misdemeanor pointing a firearm, and Moreno has a previous conviction and deferred sentence for felony assault & battery with a dangerous weapon.

The two were booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center one count of Conjoint Robbery with bonds of 50,000 each.